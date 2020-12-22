Google Local Panel Ad For Lawyers Test

Google has been showing some ads in a local panel listing for years now, even sometimes showing a local listing with a competitors ad smack on top of it. But Ben Fisher said he has spotted, for the first time, an ad on a lawyer's local listing in the Google search result.

Ben posted on Twitter saying he saw "A lawyer ad on a lawyer profile. We saw this before with an auto dealer, but I confirmed with my colleagues that this may be new for lawyers. It is interesting that they would bid on their own GMB profile."

Here is the screen shot:

Now, yes, we saw it with auto dealers, here is that screen shot:

We saw it with restaurant delivery and deal sites before.

The good thing here, it seems like this lawyer's ad is an ad to their own web site.

