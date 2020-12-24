Google Tests Square & Multicolored Search Result Category Buttons

A couple months ago we saw Google testing a green search category navigation bubble shaped button in the mobile search results. Now I am seeing more reports of Google testing that button in other colors, like orange, gray and more. Plus, Google is also testing showing that button as a square versus oval shape.

Here is a screen shot from Juan González Villa on Twitter of the square look for this button:

Here are screen shots of the colored oval buttons from Antonio López on Twitter:

Here is the one from October when I covered it then:

This is what is currently live and not being tested:

Forum discussion at Twitter.