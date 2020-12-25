Christmas Day Home Pages From Google, Bing, Yahoo, Baidu & More

Merry Christmas to all those celebrating today, which I assume is most of you. Like always, most of the search engines dress up their home pages for the day. While Google has not changed its home page logo since December 2nd for the "December global holidays," the other search engines have.

Here are the logos and home pages from the search engines.

Google:

Bing has a home page that you can change around for the holidays using the control buttons at the footer of the page:

Yahoo:

Baidu:

This site is dressed up also:

Sogou, Dogpile and others do not seem to be dressed up for the 2020 holidays but maybe some others? Let me know in the comments.

Happy Holidays!

