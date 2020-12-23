Google: Passage Indexing Has Not Rolled Out Yet

There has been a lot of speculation that passage indexing is live in the Google search results. I personally have not seen any evidence of that yet but still, I miss a lot of things. I asked Danny Sullivan of Google last night if it rolled out yet and he said, not it has not.

Here is the post from Twitter where Danny Sullivan said it is not live yet:

It is not. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 23, 2020

Honestly, it was suppose to be live by the end of 2020 but I guess Google missed that deadline. Which happens. But maybe Google will surprise us and roll it out during their launch freeze - but I doubt it.

Just a reminder, Google Passage Indexing is not about how Google indexes content but rather how it ranks passages it has in its index.

