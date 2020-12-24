Google Testing New People Also Search For Location

Dec 24, 2020
Google seems to be testing yet another new location to try out the "people also search for" query refinement options in the Google search results. Here it is using the filter bubble design with the title "People also search for."

Shameem Adhikarath pinged me about it on Twitter and with this one, I am able to replicate this in some browsers. Here is what it looks like (click to enlarge):

We've seen Google test the people also search for in the autocomplete, on the side bar, in ads and much more.

