Google Search Popular Products Review Slider

Brian Freiesleben found another new Google user interface test (I believe), this is a new way of visualizing the review attributes within the popular products section of the Google search results. They put the review attributes into this slider, like a line chart from attractive to unattractive.

Here is a screen shot Brian shared on Twitter:

Here are some more screen shots:

I can't say I've seen this before and I certainly cannot replicate this myself.

It is a pretty cool way to display these product attributes.

Forum discussion at Twitter.