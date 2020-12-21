Google Search Popular Products Review Slider

Dec 21, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Brian Freiesleben found another new Google user interface test (I believe), this is a new way of visualizing the review attributes within the popular products section of the Google search results. They put the review attributes into this slider, like a line chart from attractive to unattractive.

Here is a screen shot Brian shared on Twitter:

Here are some more screen shots:

I can't say I've seen this before and I certainly cannot replicate this myself.

It is a pretty cool way to display these product attributes.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Streamed 3D Content Including Cars
 
blog comments powered by Disqus