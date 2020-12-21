Google Search Popular Products Review Slider

Brian Freiesleben found another new Google user interface test (I believe), this is a new way of visualizing the review attributes within the popular products section of the Google search results. They put the review attributes into this slider, like a line chart from attractive to unattractive.
Here is a screen shot Brian shared on Twitter:
Here are some more screen shots:
Another example here: pic.twitter.com/KfQgc6hjyR— Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) December 17, 2020
I can't say I've seen this before and I certainly cannot replicate this myself.
It is a pretty cool way to display these product attributes.
