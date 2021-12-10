Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Product Reviews Update Analysis, Google Local Ranking Update, Top Stories Redesign, Google Ads Spend Bug & More

This week, I did a bit of a look at what we are seeing around this big December 2021 Google products reviews update. I also spoke about a possible, unconfirmed, Google local search ranking update. Google also rolled out a new design for the local pack, with the map on the right. Google Search Console updated the news performance report at probably the worst time. Google has rolled out a new design for top stories also, right. Google iOS testing a new suggested clips featured snippet layout. Bing has new ways to search local stores, but I think it requires advertising. Google SafeSearch has a new notification for searchers plus we showed how a site took a month to be reclassified out of the SafeSearch adult filter. Google spoke about what to do if your author changes his or her name. Google said adding the name of your category or topic to your URLs won’t matter. Google spoke about inclusive language in search and how it impacts crawling, indexing and ranking. Google Ads had another spending bug, expect refunds if you were impacted. Google is showing two ads in the local panel. Google Ads image extensions are now on desktop;. Google Ads has updated the custom columns design and features. Google Ads updated its election and political policies. Google Ads experiments no longer require campaign drafts. Microsoft advertising has four new attributes for your Bing Ads Alexa.com is going away, I spoke a bit about its history in SEO and search. Google also posted its year end searches of the 2021 year. That was this past week in search at the Search Engine Roundtable. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

