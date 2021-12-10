Google: Category Or Topic Name In URL Slug Is Not Important For SEO

Google's John Mueller said putting the category name or topic name in your URL slug has zero impact on your rankings. I am not 100% sure if he really meant ZERO but he used a GIF that says ZERO.

Here is the set of tweets on Twitter so you can see it yourself:

I mean, Google did say both in 2021 and 2020 that keywords in URLs have a minimal impact - not zero impact - after the page is indexed. But I guess it is close to zero?

The question here was "How important it is to have a Category/Topic in the URL slug?" Just said ZERO.

