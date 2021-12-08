Google 2021 Year In Search - Top Searches

Google has published this years year in review for the top searches it saw in 2021. From COVID vaccine, to Dogecoin and AMC stock to Alec Baldwin to Simone Biles and Dune and Gabby Petito and of course Squid Game. Those and more were all in the top searches globally for terms people searched in 2021.

Here is the global list of top five searches across these categories:

Searches

Australia vs India

India vs England

IPL

NBA

Euro 2021

Athletes

Christian Eriksen

Tiger Woods

Simone Biles

Emma Raducanu

Henry Ruggs III

Movies

Eternals

Black Widow

Dune

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Red Notice

Songs

drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo

MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X

INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

Fancy Like, Walker Hayes

MAPA, SB19

News

Afghanistan

AMC Stock

COVID Vaccine

Dogecoin

GME Stock

Foods

Birria tacos

Nasi goreng

Feta pasta

Charcuterie board

生姜 焼き (Shōgayaki)

Passings

DMX

Gabby Petito

Marília Mendonça

Prince Philip

Brian Laundrie

Sports Teams

Real Madrid CF

Chelsea F.C.

Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

FC Barcelona

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Actors

Alec Baldwin

Pete Davidson

Aryan Khan

Gina Carano

Armie Hammer

Games

PopCat

FIFA 22

Battlefield 2042

モンハン ライズ (Monster Hunter Rise)

Resident Evil Village

People

Alec Baldwin

Kyle Rittenhouse

Christian Eriksen

Tiger Woods

Simone Biles

TV Shows

Squid Game

Bridgerton

WandaVision

Cobra Kai

Loki

You can sort and dig through the list over here

Here is the video Google put together:

