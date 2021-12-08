Google 2021 Year In Search - Top Searches

Google has published this years year in review for the top searches it saw in 2021. From COVID vaccine, to Dogecoin and AMC stock to Alec Baldwin to Simone Biles and Dune and Gabby Petito and of course Squid Game. Those and more were all in the top searches globally for terms people searched in 2021.
Here is the global list of top five searches across these categories:
Searches
- Australia vs India
- India vs England
- IPL
- NBA
- Euro 2021
Athletes
- Christian Eriksen
- Tiger Woods
- Simone Biles
- Emma Raducanu
- Henry Ruggs III
Movies
- Eternals
- Black Widow
- Dune
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Red Notice
Songs
- drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
- MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X
- INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
- Fancy Like, Walker Hayes
- MAPA, SB19
News
- Afghanistan
- AMC Stock
- COVID Vaccine
- Dogecoin
- GME Stock
Foods
- Birria tacos
- Nasi goreng
- Feta pasta
- Charcuterie board
- 生姜 焼き (Shōgayaki)
Passings
- DMX
- Gabby Petito
- Marília Mendonça
- Prince Philip
- Brian Laundrie
Sports Teams
- Real Madrid CF
- Chelsea F.C.
- Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
- FC Barcelona
- Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
Actors
- Alec Baldwin
- Pete Davidson
- Aryan Khan
- Gina Carano
- Armie Hammer
Games
- PopCat
- FIFA 22
- Battlefield 2042
- モンハン ライズ (Monster Hunter Rise)
- Resident Evil Village
People
- Alec Baldwin
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Christian Eriksen
- Tiger Woods
- Simone Biles
TV Shows
- Squid Game
- Bridgerton
- WandaVision
- Cobra Kai
- Loki
Here is the video Google put together:
Forum discussion at Twitter.