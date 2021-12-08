Google 2021 Year In Search - Top Searches

Dec 8, 2021
Google has published this years year in review for the top searches it saw in 2021. From COVID vaccine, to Dogecoin and AMC stock to Alec Baldwin to Simone Biles and Dune and Gabby Petito and of course Squid Game. Those and more were all in the top searches globally for terms people searched in 2021.

Here is the global list of top five searches across these categories:

Searches

  • Australia vs India
  • India vs England
  • IPL
  • NBA
  • Euro 2021

Athletes

  • Christian Eriksen
  • Tiger Woods
  • Simone Biles
  • Emma Raducanu
  • Henry Ruggs III

Movies

  • Eternals
  • Black Widow
  • Dune
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Red Notice

Songs

  • drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
  • MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X
  • INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
  • Fancy Like, Walker Hayes
  • MAPA, SB19

News

  • Afghanistan
  • AMC Stock
  • COVID Vaccine
  • Dogecoin
  • GME Stock

Foods

  • Birria tacos
  • Nasi goreng
  • Feta pasta
  • Charcuterie board
  • 生姜 焼き (Shōgayaki)

Passings

  • DMX
  • Gabby Petito
  • Marília Mendonça
  • Prince Philip
  • Brian Laundrie

Sports Teams

  • Real Madrid CF
  • Chelsea F.C.
  • Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
  • FC Barcelona
  • Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Actors

  • Alec Baldwin
  • Pete Davidson
  • Aryan Khan
  • Gina Carano
  • Armie Hammer

Games

  • PopCat
  • FIFA 22
  • Battlefield 2042
  • モンハン ライズ (Monster Hunter Rise)
  • Resident Evil Village

People

  • Alec Baldwin
  • Kyle Rittenhouse
  • Christian Eriksen
  • Tiger Woods
  • Simone Biles

TV Shows

  • Squid Game
  • Bridgerton
  • WandaVision
  • Cobra Kai
  • Loki
You can sort and dig through the list over here.

Here is the video Google put together:

