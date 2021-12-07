Google Ads Spending Bug Again This Time Impacting tROAS & Maximize Conversion Value

We have yet another Google Ads spending bug to report, this one was related to Google advertisers using Target ROAS or Maximize Conversion Value bid strategies on some campaigns on December 2, 2021. These advertiser may have experienced "spending fluctuations."

George Nguyen covered this issue the other day saying "after noticing an abnormal spend increase over a three-hour time period, Robideau got in touch with a Google Ads chat support agent. “After checking, I found there was a technical issue on Dec 2nd. Advertisers who are using the Target ROAS or Maximize Conversion Value bid strategies on some campaigns have experienced spend fluctuations on December 2, 2021,” the support agent said, adding, “The issue has been identified by the team and is resolved."

Here is the screenshot of the chat:

This comes less than a month after the Google shopping CPC surge and last weeks Ads Editor image uploader bug and negative prices issue.

George received a statement from another Google spokesperson who told Search Engine Land, "customers using the Target ROAS or Maximize Conversion Value bid strategies may have experienced spend fluctuations on some campaigns on December 2, 2021. The issue has been resolved and everything is now working as expected."

