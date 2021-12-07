Google Tests New Suggested Clips Video Feature Snippets Layout

Google is testing a new layout for the key moments video / Suggested Clips featured snippets layout in Google Search results. Instead of placing a wider video at the top with the text below, Google is placing a smaller video at the top but with the text on the right side of the video.

Several folks shared screenshots with on Twitter, here are the screenshots from Brodie Clark.

The test design (click to enlarge):

The normal design (click to enlarge):

Here are more screenshots where the formatting looks a bit off for the text:

In google Search YouTube result is show as given in screen shot, video with 60 second suggested clip with some description. Is this new ? @rustybrick @JohnMu @teamamittiwari #coffee #YouTube pic.twitter.com/LJLkLLHMgD — khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) December 7, 2021

