Bing Local Store Search For Inventory & More

Bing announced last week that you can now search Bing and Bing Local for store stock availability and choose to buy online and pick up in-store. I honestly wasn't sure if it was new, because often Microsoft will repost the same news over and over again, espesially around the holidays to remind searchers about features.

Well, it was new:

These are new features! — Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) December 6, 2021

You can use Bing and Bing Local to find if items are in stock, locations of stores, store hours, reviews for those stores, and more. Here is a GIF of it in action:

I did ask how does a local merchant or store get their inventory into Bing's results:

how does one get their products listed? local inventory ads and/or schema product markup? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 6, 2021

It is either through product markup and/or local inventory ads - or maybe something else. I'll let you know if I hear back.

