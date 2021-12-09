Two Google Ads In Local Pack

Dec 9, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is now showing up to two ads in the local search results - the local pack. Joy Hawkins spotted it the other day for a search on [lawn care near me] and shared a screenshot where Google's local pack results showed two ads above the organic local listings.

Here is a screenshot from Joy's post on Twitter:

Many others have been saying in response to that tweet that they also have been seeing two ads in the local pack in the recent weeks.

One thing for sure we can expect from Google is to show more ads - that is my prediction for 2022 and beyond. Yea, I know, I am making bold predictions... :)

Forum discussion at Twitter.

