Google Search Console Performance Report Updated For Google News - Impression Changes

Google has made some changes to the Google Search Console performance report for Google News where your impressions may drop. Google said this is just a reporting change and the drop in impression doesn't reflect any ranking changes but rather how Google measures and tracks impressions.

Google wrote that this begins on December 9, 2021. Google explained the search company "has recently updated its logging system for Google News to make it more accurate." As a result "you may notice a reduction in the number of impressions for your site in the performance report for Google News."

"These improvements are to ensure you receive the most accurate report impressions from Google News via Search Console and don't reflect any changes in user behavior on the Google News app or news.google.com," Google added.

So if you see a dip in your impression data in this Google News performance report, this is why. But it might not show up for a couple days as the performance report might be delayed a bit.

Google launched the News performance report earlier this year. Not all sites have access to this report, you must be getting Google News traffic for this report to show up.

Of course, we have a product reviews update rolling out now, so good luck to Wire Cutter and other news related sites tracking these updates. I suspect they can isolate out the data - but we will see.

Forum discussion at Twitter.