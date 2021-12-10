Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed it is updating the design of the local pack and map box in the search results which might lead to more traffic to local businesses. Check out my weekly SEO video recap, I go deeper into the important changes that happened this week. Alexa.com, the website measurement ranking service that SEOs obsessed about in the early 2000s is shutting down after 25 years. Microsoft Advertising launched four new Bing ads attributes you might want to use. Google's John Mueller said topics and categories in the URL slug doesn't matter for SEO. Google has a new SafeSearch notice and it can take a month or so for a site to have the SafeSearch classifier removed. Have a good, safe and relaxing weekend all!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.