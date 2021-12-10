Microsoft Advertising Bing Search Ads New Asian, Latin, Women Owned & Diabetic-Friendly Attributes

In September, Microsoft Advertising added 32 new attributes for its Bing Search Ads, and now, Microsoft added four more new attributes. These new attributes include Asian-owned, Latin-owned, Women-owned and Diabetic-friendly to be added to your Bing search ads.
The four new attributes are:
- Asian-owned
- Latin-owned
- Women-owned
- Diabetic-friendly
Here are all the current attributes as of today: Accessibility
- Wheelchair accessible
- Visual assistance
- Hearing assistance
- Mobility assistance
- Touchless pickup
- No-contact delivery
- Web accessibility
- Eco-friendly
- Carbon-neutral
- Sustainable
- Carbon-negative
- Diabetic-friendly
- Vegan
- LGBTQI+-friendly
- Unisex
- Allergy-friendly
- Pet-friendly
- Family-friendly
- Kosher
- Halal
- Alcohol-free
- Gluten-free
- Vegetarian
- Asian-owned
- Latin-owned
- Black-owned
- Women-owned
- LGBTQI+-owned
- Local business
- Small business
- Family-owned
- Minority-owned
- Non-profit
- Cruelty-free
- Supports a cure
- Supports disease research
Here is what the women-owned one looks like in Bing search:
To add these to your Microsoft Advertising campaigns go to All campaigns, click on Settings, then check all attributes that apply to your account and click Save.
