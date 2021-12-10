Microsoft Advertising Bing Search Ads New Asian, Latin, Women Owned & Diabetic-Friendly Attributes

Dec 10, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Microsoft Bing Ads (formerly adCenter)
Prev Story
Share This
 

In September, Microsoft Advertising added 32 new attributes for its Bing Search Ads, and now, Microsoft added four more new attributes. These new attributes include Asian-owned, Latin-owned, Women-owned and Diabetic-friendly to be added to your Bing search ads.

The four new attributes are:

  • Asian-owned
  • Latin-owned
  • Women-owned
  • Diabetic-friendly

Here are all the current attributes as of today: Accessibility

  • Wheelchair accessible
  • Visual assistance
  • Hearing assistance
  • Mobility assistance
  • Touchless pickup
  • No-contact delivery
  • Web accessibility
Environmental
  • Eco-friendly
  • Carbon-neutral
  • Sustainable
  • Carbon-negative
Inclusion
  • Diabetic-friendly
  • Vegan
  • LGBTQI+-friendly
  • Unisex
  • Allergy-friendly
  • Pet-friendly
  • Family-friendly
  • Kosher
  • Halal
  • Alcohol-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegetarian
Community/Social responsibility
  • Asian-owned
  • Latin-owned
  • Black-owned
  • Women-owned
  • LGBTQI+-owned
  • Local business
  • Small business
  • Family-owned
  • Minority-owned
  • Non-profit
  • Cruelty-free
  • Supports a cure
  • Supports disease research

Here is what the women-owned one looks like in Bing search:

click for full size

To add these to your Microsoft Advertising campaigns go to All campaigns, click on Settings, then check all attributes that apply to your account and click Save.

click for full size

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Official: Google Moves Local Pack Results Higher & Map On Right Side
 
blog comments powered by Disqus