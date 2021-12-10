Microsoft Advertising Bing Search Ads New Asian, Latin, Women Owned & Diabetic-Friendly Attributes

In September, Microsoft Advertising added 32 new attributes for its Bing Search Ads, and now, Microsoft added four more new attributes. These new attributes include Asian-owned, Latin-owned, Women-owned and Diabetic-friendly to be added to your Bing search ads.

The four new attributes are:

Asian-owned

Latin-owned

Women-owned

Diabetic-friendly

Here are all the current attributes as of today: Accessibility

Wheelchair accessible

Visual assistance

Hearing assistance

Mobility assistance

Touchless pickup

No-contact delivery

Web accessibility

Eco-friendly

Carbon-neutral

Sustainable

Carbon-negative

Diabetic-friendly

Vegan

LGBTQI+-friendly

Unisex

Allergy-friendly

Pet-friendly

Family-friendly

Kosher

Halal

Alcohol-free

Gluten-free

Vegetarian

Asian-owned

Latin-owned

Black-owned

Women-owned

LGBTQI+-owned

Local business

Small business

Family-owned

Minority-owned

Non-profit

Cruelty-free

Supports a cure

Supports disease research

Here is what the women-owned one looks like in Bing search:

To add these to your Microsoft Advertising campaigns go to All campaigns, click on Settings, then check all attributes that apply to your account and click Save.

Forum discussion at Twitter.