Google Ads Election & Political Ad Policy Changes For 2022

Google posted a number of new Google Ads policy changes that take place in January and February 2022 around political and election based content in ads. Google is ending the election ads exemption, creating new election ad serving options, won't be accepting W9s for verification and more.

In this document Google wrote about a number of these changes all starting February 15, 2022.

Ending Election Ads Exemptions

In February 2022, the Google Ads Political content policy will be updated to eliminate existing products, services, and news exemptions to Election Ads policies worldwide. Google will begin enforcing the policy update on February 15, 2022. With this policy update, ads for products, services, and news no longer will be exempt from Google Election Ads policies. Advertisers wishing to promote products, services, and news with ad content in scope of the policy (e.g., featuring a current candidate or officeholder) will be subject to the respective Election Ads policy, including the requirement that they apply for Election Ads verification in order to run these ads. Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued at least 7 days prior to any suspension of your account. Google says to review this policy update to determine whether or not any of your ads fall in scope of the policy, and if so, ensure you complete Election Ads verification if eligible or remove those ads before February 15, 2022.

New Election Ads Serving Options

Concurrent with the elimination of election ads exemptions, on February 15, 2022, Google said it will also expand ad serving options. Presently, Election Ads can serve only in the country or region to which the ad content pertains (e.g., EU Election Ads can serve only in the EU; U.S. Election Ads can only serve in the U.S.) After this change, advertisers who have completed either Election Ads or Advertiser Identity verification will be eligible to serve ads in their home country or region that are in scope of an Election Ads policy pertaining to a different country or region. Advertisers will not be permitted to serve Election Ads outside of their home country or region. For example, a verified New Zealand advertiser will be eligible to run in New Zealand an ad featuring an EU candidate or officeholder, but would not be permitted to run that same ad in the EU. Please note that this change impacts only ads serving in the advertiser’s home country or region.

US Election Google Ads Verification

In this document Political content policy changes go into affect in January 24, 2022. It is mentioned in this updated document as well:

In January 2022, Google will update its Political Content policy to clarify that Google no longer will accept W9 forms for identity verification for US Election Ads verification.

Instead, for employer identification number (EIN) verification, Google will accept the following forms:

Any document, notice, or letter either issued by the IRS or stamped by the IRS that states the Organization’s name and EIN;

Forms submitted to the IRS, such as 8871 or 990, if available on the IRS website;

Certificates of Business Incorporation;

The most recent SEC filing;

Bank statements dated within the last 3 months;

Business credit reports from Experian, Equifax, TransUnion or Dun & Bradstreet.

These must all include the Organization’s name and EIN. This change does not impact advertisers who complete identity verification for US Election Ads verification on the basis of an FEC ID number or State Elections Regulator Registration or ID number. Google will begin enforcing the policy update on January 24. Accounts that already have passed US Election Ads verification will not be required to submit new documentation.

