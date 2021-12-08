Google Ads Image Extensions Come To Desktop & More

Google announced that image extensions for Google Ads is rolling out to desktop ads now. Note, it launched for mobile search ads in May 2021. Also, Google Ads image extensions now supports dynamic image extensions for any language and you can use stock images as well for these image ad extensions.

Google said image extensions complement your Search ad with relevant visuals of your products and services. "Previously, image extensions only showed on mobile devices," Google said. Google will soon show them on desktop devices in the next few weeks. If you are already using image extensions on mobile Google said they will show on desktop devices automatically as the update rolls out.

Here is what they look like:

You can view your desktop device performance by segmenting your performance data by "Device". This update applies to dynamic image extensions as well, Google said.

Talking about dynamic image extensions, dynamic image extensions now work any language. Previously, dynamic image extensions were only available in English but now, they are available for all languages.

And you can now use stock images for your image extensions, by selecting from a searchable library of stock images that are free to use in Google Ads. Google said you can see these by selecting the "Stock Images" option when you’re asked to choose an image for your image extension. Once you’ve found an image you like, you can crop it to a square or landscape format in Google Ads before you apply it to your extension.

