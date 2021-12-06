Google Ads Experiments No Longer To Require Drafts Requirement

Google seems to be rolling out a new Google Ads experiments workflow that drops the need to use campaign drafts. George Nguyen reported this at Search Engine Land with the help of Dario from the Marketing O'Clock and it seems to be something Google is slowly rolling out or testing.

George explained that advertisers that often use the experiments feature in Google Ads feel that it is super annoying to have to create a draft first. This new workflow eliminates that step, making the process less clunky, which can save advertisers time, George explained.

The new Google Ads experiments page lets these advertisers use the experiments page in Google Ads without this hassle. There is a notice on the page that reads "The new experiments page allows you to create experiment campaigns without creating a draft, automatically sync changes from your base campaign to your trial campaign, and receive customized reporting based on experiment goals."

I'm all for this @GoogleAds update. Only seeing it in select accounts at this time. But I've always thought having to create a draft then an experiment separately was a tad odd. #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/9ZOvGGPYas — Brett Bodofsky (@BrettBodofsky) November 16, 2021

Do you like this change?

