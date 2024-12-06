Google’s November 2024 core update was finally completed this week, yesterday to be more exact. This came after even more volatility from early this week. I also posted the big December 2024 Google webmaster report. Google Chrome has these site engagement metrics that are super interesting. Google added buttons to turn off personalization in search, I wonder why. Google Search explained the difference between clustering and canonicalization, explained there are like 40 signals for canonicalization, spoke about the black hole with clustering and error pages, explained how clustering works with localization and how Google handles broken canonicalization. Google Web Rendering service cache lasts for 30 days. Google Ads has new policies for dating and companionship apps. Google Ads is testing new incentives for advertisers and agencies. Google Search Console modernized their emails. Google has a new YouTube video pilot for quick takeaways. Google Search has these interactive steps for events. Google is testing weird underlines for the whole snippet. Google is testing replacing popular stores with where to buy. Bing is testing the shopping / e-commerce card. And I celebrated the 21st year anniversary of covering the search industry this week. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

