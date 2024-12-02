We recently spotted Google testing a new e-commerce / shopping card format at the top of the results. Now it looks like Bing is testing its own version of this e-commerce / shopping card panel at the top of its search results.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a couple of screenshots on X - I cannot replicate it, but here is one of those screenshots:

I see two other variations, which is what you would normally see in Bing for these queries:

and

I mean, this looks super similar to Google's version of this test:

I do like the e-commerce shopping cards, do you?

Forum discussion at X.