Bing Tests Shopping / E-Commerce Card

Dec 2, 2024 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Computer Store

We recently spotted Google testing a new e-commerce / shopping card format at the top of the results. Now it looks like Bing is testing its own version of this e-commerce / shopping card panel at the top of its search results.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a couple of screenshots on X - I cannot replicate it, but here is one of those screenshots:

Bing Shopping Ecommerce Card

I see two other variations, which is what you would normally see in Bing for these queries:

Bing Shop Results

and

Bing Ecomm Results

I mean, this looks super similar to Google's version of this test:

Google Search Shopping Ecommerce Card

I do like the e-commerce shopping cards, do you?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 3, 2024

Dec 3, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Just Because You Call Yourself It, It Doesn't Mean You Will Rank For It

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Customer Match For Google Analytics Audiences

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search YouTube Summary Pilot: Quick Takes & Key Takeaways

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Underline Title, Link & Domain On Hover In Search Results

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Gemini Testing New & Improved Link Sources

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Business Profile Food Orders Performance Metrics Gone
Next Story: Google Math Solver Watch Animated Tutorials

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.