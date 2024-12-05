Google Ads is testing new offers for agencies and advertisers, trying to find impactful incentives for agencies who sign up new advertisers in Google Ads. This information comes from Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, after responding to complaints that agencies incentives are not good enough compared to incentives Google Ads offers advertisers directly.

This came up on X where Reuben D. Rock wrote:

Why are Google Partners stuck offering a $500 credit when customers can sign up for Google Ads directly & get a $3000 credit now? Seems like a disincentive to run ads with an agency.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded:

Thank you for your feedback – it helps inform future benefits and updates. We’re constantly testing new offers for agencies and advertisers. Currently, the team is piloting a range of values for new customers in limited markets based on advertising budget. They're also exploring what experiences from this type of offer format would be most impactful for agencies.

Here are those posts:

We all get them, here is one I received a while back:

