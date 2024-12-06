Daily Search Forum Recap: December 6, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google November 2024 core update is finally done rolling out after almost 24 days, we recapped the whole update and what we saw. I posted a slew of canonicalization and cluster topics today, including the difference between clustering and canonicalization, 40 different signals Google uses for canonicalization, black holes with clusters and error pages, how localization works with clustering and how Google handles broken canonicalization. That being said, I also posted the big SEO video recap - check it out.
-
Google November 2024 Core Update Finally Finished Rolling Out
The Google November 2024 core update finally finished rolling out yesterday at around 1:30 PM ET. It took over 23.5 days to roll out, starting on November 11, 2024 at 3:30 pm and finishing on December 5, 2024 at 1:30 pm. The update was expected to take two weeks to roll out but took almost twice as long.
-
Google Marauding Black Holes With Clustering & Error Pages
As part of the topic of clustering and canonicalization with Google Search today, Allan Scott from Google explained what he called "marauding black holes" in Google Search. Where Google's clustering takes in some error pages and they end up in this black hole of sorts in Google Search.
-
Google Search Difference Between Clustering & Canonicalization
Google's John Mueller explained the difference between clustering and canonicalization within Google Search. He said, "Clustering is basically taking the pages that we think are the same. And then canonicalization is, from those pages, which one is the best one."
-
Google Has 40 Signals For Canonicalization
Did you know that Google uses around 40 different signals to perform canonicalization in Google Search? This not only includes numerous type of redirects, the rel canonical attribute but also things like x-default, sitemaps, links, PageRank and other signals.
-
Google Search: How Clustering Works With Localization
As part of the topic of clustering and canonicalization with Google Search today, Allan Scott from Google explained how Google Search's clustering technology works with its localization technology. The answer is, wait for it, "it depends," but let's dig in.
-
Google Does Try To Handle Broken Canonicals
With all this talk about clustering and canonicalization today, what about if you get it wrong, or your CMS breaks and serves the wrong thing to Google? We know how consistency and communicating that to Google is super important. Well, Google tries to handle canonicals that seem broken or flat-out wrong.
-
Google Android Boxer Statue By Fitness Center
Here is a photo from the fitness center at the Google New York City office where there is an Android boxer statue outside. Google loves its Android statues.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November Core Update Done, Chrome Site Engagement Metrics, Canonicals, 21 Years & More
Google's November 2024 core update was finally completed this week, yesterday to be more exact. This came after even more volatility from early this week. I also posted the big December 2024 Google webmaster report...
