Google announced a new set of Google Ads policies for dating and companionship that will go into effect on March 4, 2025. Along with the new policy, advertisers will be required to be certified by Google before they can advertise dating and/or companionship-related ads through Google Ads.

You can find the new dating and companionship policy over here, it is super detailed. In short, some kinds of dating and companionship ads (including matchmaking, matrimonial, and dating facilitation) are allowed if they comply with the policies below, do not allow users under 18, and the advertiser has received the proper Google Ads certification. Dating and companionship ads may be restricted based on the ad category, user age, local laws, the user’s SafeSearch settings, and the user’s sexual content Search queries.

Google prohibits dating and/or companionship ads that:

Promote underage dating

Feature imagery or text on landing pages not representative of the users to whom the service markets itself

Promote compensated companionship, dating, or sexual acts

Promote exploitative dating

Promote mail-order spouses

Promote deceptive dating services

Google will restrict ads for certain dating and/or companionship categories, ads with racy content, and ads for sites with racy content on the landing page, including (non-exhaustive):

Hook-up, fling, or swinger dating sites

Affair dating or infidelity services

Sexual fetish dating

Livestream or chat apps that feature nudity, partial nudity, or sexually suggestive content

Racy content in ads or on landing pages, such as imagery of a person wearing underwear or lingerie, or a topless or bottomless person in a private setting

Additionally, dating and companionship ads are not eligible to serve in Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Tunisia, Egypt, or Yemen.

You can go through the process of certification over here. To advertise a dating and companionship product, service, or content, you must be certified by Google. Eligibility for certification is dependent upon your compliance with Google's requirements and an in-depth review, which may include reviewing your existing ads, landing page, and post-login content.

There are a ton more details on this new policy over here.

