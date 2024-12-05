Google Shopping Card Replaced Popular Stores With Where To Buy

Google Mall

As Google continues to test its shopping / e-commerce card format, Google is now testing replacing the "popular stores" section with a "Where to buy" section. I mean, it seems super similar to the other format, but who knows...

This was first spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a few screenshots on X - here is one of them:

Where To Buy Google Pack

Here is the popular stores version:

Google Search Shopping Ecommerce Card

Brodie Clark also posted some examples, with a number of variations:

Here are more from Sachin:

Forum discussion at X.

 

