As Google continues to test its shopping / e-commerce card format, Google is now testing replacing the "popular stores" section with a "Where to buy" section. I mean, it seems super similar to the other format, but who knows...

This was first spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a few screenshots on X - here is one of them:

Here is the popular stores version:

Brodie Clark also posted some examples, with a number of variations:

Google is testing out a new 'Where to buy' title for the eCommerce rich cards as a replacement to popular stores. There are 3 distinct variations, including with larger favicons, with title links, and with featured products. h/t @SachuPatel53124. Details: https://t.co/SSJtfrqS6V pic.twitter.com/8PheADmJyr — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) December 4, 2024

Here are more from Sachin:

