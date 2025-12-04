Google Discover Gains AI Mode Features

Google is adding more AI features to Google Discover, specifically pushing people from articles in Google Discover into Google AI Mode. When you click on an article from Google Discover and then click on the three dots at the top right of the screen, you are given three options to go into AI Mode.

To clarify, I am told this is not just Google Discover, but the Google App on Android, for any webpage you are looking at.

The options include:

  • Summarize with Al Mode
  • Ask a follow up with Al Mode
  • Dive deeper with Al Mode

This was spotted by Damien (adell) on X who posted a video of this in action - here is a screenshot from his video:

Google Discover Ai Mode Ask Small

Here is the video:

Here is another:

I wonder if users will actually use this.

As an FYI, this is not on iOS yet, just Android:

Forum discussion at X.

 

