Google Ads To Resurrect Website Optimizer?

Google Website Optimizer

Google Ads published new documentation on a tool called "Website Optimizer." Now, some of you OGs may remember Website Optimizer from 2008 or so. Well, it was renamed to Google Optimize and then sunset on September 30, 2023. Google Ads may be bringing it back or making something new within Google Ads named Website Optimizer.

Hana Kobzová from PPC News Feed discovered several new Google help documents on this new tool. The tool is "expected to appear under the Reporting tab in Google Ads," she said. Adding, "According to the documentation, users will need both Google Ads access and admin permissions for the linked Google Analytics property. If no GA4 property exists, Website Optimizer will automatically create one."

Here are those help docs:

I also found a reference to maybe this on this help document but that one was around since May 2025.

Forum discussion at X.

 

