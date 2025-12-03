Google Adds LLMs.txt To Search Developer Docs Portal

Google has been saying that no one uses the LLMs.txt file, that Google won't use it, that it can be useless, and you probably should noindex it if you do use it. Well, Google itself uploaded an LLMs.txt file for the Google Search Central portal.

The file is over here: developers.google.com/search/docs/llms.txt. Here is a partial screenshot:

Google Adds Llms Txt To Search Developer Docs

This was spotted by Lidia Infante who posted it on Bluesky and asked John Mueller of Google, "Is this an endorsement of llms.txt or are you trolling us, John?"

John replied saying, "hmmn :-/"

Posts

For the record, @crystalontheweb.bsky.social is the one who texted me the discovery!

— Lidia Infante (@lidia-infante.com) December 3, 2025 at 8:33 AM

So what is up with this? Is Google trolling us?

Maybe not:

To be fair, this seems more like a platform wide thing than something Search Central have done specifically, e.g. developer.chrome.com/docs/llms.txt web.dev/articles/llm... developers.google.com/wallet/llms.... I'd perhaps not read that as something search central asked for / proactively added.

[image or embed]

— Dave Smart (@tamethebots.com) December 3, 2025 at 8:49 AM

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

Update at 1:30pm: Now the URL 404s, so I guess Google took it down:

Google Llmstxt 404

 

