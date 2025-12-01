Google is testing a new widget at the top of the Google Discover feed. It is called "Top Searches," and it will randomly show some of the top searches across Google Search. And guess what, when you click on them, it takes you into AI Mode, not Google Search.

This test was spotted by Damien (andell) who posted some examples on X. He said the Top Searches change each time you refresh the Google Discover feed, here are some examples:

He also shared this setting where you can control what you see:

Here is what he posted:

Each refresh of the discover feed generates a new "Top Searches" query. pic.twitter.com/htg2zdz2FS — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) November 28, 2025

