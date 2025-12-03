Back in May, Google said it will be giving advertisers more visibility into the search partner network with channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns. Well, now some are seeing it live in their accounts for some of the campaigns they manage.

Aleksejus Podpruginas posted on LinkedIn that he sees it in some of his accounts. He wrote, "Google has just rolled out a new update to Performance Max channel performance reporting, and it’s now LIVE, and it helps us to see better the whole picture! For the first time, Google is showing Search Partners performance directly inside the PMAX Channel Performance report tables!"

Here is his screenshot:

As a reminder, Google wrote:

Channel‬‭ performance‬‭ reporting‬‭ helps‬‭ you‬‭ understand‬‭ how‬‭ your‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ campaign‬‭ is‬ delivering‬‭ results‬‭ across‬‭ Google’s‬‭ full‬‭ range‬‭of‬‭ channels‬‭ and‬‭ inventory.‬‭ On‬‭ the‬‭ new‬‭ "Channel‬‭ performance" page,‬‭ you’ll‬‭ find‬‭ a‬‭ campaign-level‬‭ performance‬‭ summary‬‭ along‬‭ with‬‭ a‬‭ new‬‭ data‬ visualization‬‭ that‬‭ makes‬‭ it‬‭ easier‬‭ to‬‭ dive‬‭ into‬‭ which‬‭ channels‬‭ you’re‬‭ engaging‬‭ customers‬‭ on‬‭ and‬ how‬‭ they’re‬‭ contributing‬‭ to‬‭ your‬‭ conversion‬‭ goals.‬ Drill‬‭ into‬‭ specific‬‭ channels‬‭ to‬‭ understand‬‭ how‬‭ they‬‭ play‬‭ a‬‭ part‬‭ in‬‭ driving‬‭ performance‬‭ and‬‭ to‬‭ find‬‭ potential‬‭ areas‬‭of‬‭ improvement.‬‭ For‬‭ example,‬‭ a‬‭ home‬‭ and‬‭ garden‬‭ retailer‬‭ might‬‭ see‬‭ that‬‭ they’re‬‭ performing‬‭ well‬‭ on‬‭ YouTube‬‭ and‬‭ decide‬‭ to‬‭ invest‬‭ in‬‭ additional‬‭ video‬‭ assets‬‭ to‬‭ drive‬‭ even‬ more‬‭ conversions.‬‭ We’ll‬‭ also‬‭ surface‬‭other‬‭ helpful‬‭ reports‬‭ on‬‭ the‬‭ Channel‬‭ performance‬‭ page.‬ For‬‭ instance,‬‭ to‬‭ further‬‭ explore‬‭ Display‬‭ and‬‭ YouTube‬‭ results,‬‭ you’ll‬‭ find‬‭ a‬‭ link‬‭ to‬‭ placement‬‭ reports.‬

Not everyone is seeing this yet but you may start to see it soon.

