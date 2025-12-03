Back in May, Google said it will be giving advertisers more visibility into the search partner network with channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns. Well, now some are seeing it live in their accounts for some of the campaigns they manage.
Aleksejus Podpruginas posted on LinkedIn that he sees it in some of his accounts. He wrote, "Google has just rolled out a new update to Performance Max channel performance reporting, and it’s now LIVE, and it helps us to see better the whole picture! For the first time, Google is showing Search Partners performance directly inside the PMAX Channel Performance report tables!"
Here is his screenshot:
As a reminder, Google wrote:
Channel performance reporting helps you understand how your Performance Max campaign is delivering results across Google’s full rangeof channels and inventory. On the new "Channel performance" page, you’ll find a campaign-level performance summary along with a new data visualization that makes it easier to dive into which channels you’re engaging customers on and how they’re contributing to your conversion goals.
Drill into specific channels to understand how they play a part in driving performance and to find potential areasof improvement. For example, a home and garden retailer might see that they’re performing well on YouTube and decide to invest in additional video assets to drive even more conversions. We’ll also surfaceother helpful reports on the Channel performance page. For instance, to further explore Display and YouTube results, you’ll find a link to placement reports.
Not everyone is seeing this yet but you may start to see it soon.
