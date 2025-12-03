Microsoft Ad Disapprovals On Asset Level & Conversion Reporting Update

Microsoft Advertising reportedly made two updates to its ad platform recently. One on how ad disapprovals work and the other on the time it takes to see a conversion be recorded in the ad reporting interfaces.

John Sargent posted about this on LinkedIn, and Microsoft Ads Liaison, Navah Hopkins, reposted it - so it must be true, right?

John explained these two changes:

(1) Ad Disapprovals: Ads will now be disapproved at the asset level, not the whole ad. So if one line or image is the problem, the rest keeps running.

(2) Conversion Reporting: You can now report the average time it takes for 90% of your conversions to be recorded after a click. Online or offline.

John wrote, "Neither are massively headline-grabbing, but both remove friction and bring clarity - especially when you're managing spend across platforms that don’t always explain themselves."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

