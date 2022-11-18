Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Coati Update, More Weekend Tremors, Local Reviews Bug, Google Ads Bribe, Apple Search Delayed & More

This week, we learned that Google’s Panda update at one point in time evolved into what was called the Google Coati update. Google also had another weekend update last week. Google Search Console added a new shopping tab with more streamlined Merchant Center integration. Google said they now recommend dots over commas for review snippet numerical decimal separators. Google said rich result manual actions can lead to not just the removal of rich results but a broader spam manual action. Google said cross-linking words in your content should be done only when relevant. Google does pick up on URL parameters that don’t work but learns to drop them over time. Google said redirects from nonrelevant pages won’t cause harm to the target page. Google rolls out new search, shopping, maps, AR, and more features. Google is testing more Explore features in Google Search. Google is testing picture-in-picture features in search. Google reviews dropped out due to some weird suggest edit bug, but we are told it is fixed. A local study says review recency matters for rankings. You should be cautious of fake ownership claims of your Google Business Profile. Google is testing new local knowledge panel photo interfaces. Google Business updates tool now has a crop image tool. Google Business Profiles added an attribute for the World Cup and if you are showing it live at your venue. Google is bribing advertisers with $100 or more to enroll in applying auto recommendations, but PPCers say no. And Apple Search is at least four years away. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

