Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Coati Update, More Weekend Tremors, Local Reviews Bug, Google Ads Bribe, Apple Search Delayed & More

This week, we learned that Google’s Panda update at one point in time evolved into what was called the Google Coati update. Google also had another weekend update last week. Google Search Console added a new shopping tab with more streamlined Merchant Center integration. Google said they now recommend dots over commas for review snippet numerical decimal separators. Google said rich result manual actions can lead to not just the removal of rich results but a broader spam manual action. Google said cross-linking words in your content should be done only when relevant. Google does pick up on URL parameters that don’t work but learns to drop them over time. Google said redirects from nonrelevant pages won’t cause harm to the target page. Google rolls out new search, shopping, maps, AR, and more features. Google is testing more Explore features in Google Search. Google is testing picture-in-picture features in search. Google reviews dropped out due to some weird suggest edit bug, but we are told it is fixed. A local study says review recency matters for rankings. You should be cautious of fake ownership claims of your Google Business Profile. Google is testing new local knowledge panel photo interfaces. Google Business updates tool now has a crop image tool. Google Business Profiles added an attribute for the World Cup and if you are showing it live at your venue. Google is bribing advertisers with $100 or more to enroll in applying auto recommendations, but PPCers say no. And Apple Search is at least four years away. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Wix - Did you see the new Edit by Page SEO features from Wix?
Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:
For the original iTunes version, click here.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Google Coati Algorithm - The Google Update You Never Heard Of
- Another Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - November 11th - 12th
- Google Search Console Goes Adds Shopping & Merchant Features
- Google Recommends Dot Over Commas Numerical Separators In Review Snippet Structured Data
- Google: Rich Results Manual Actions Can Lead To Removal Of Rich Results & Broader Spam Penalties
- Google: Cross Link Words In Your Content When It Is Relevant & In Context
- Google: We Pick Up On URL Patterns That Don't Work But Should Slow Crawling Those URLs
- Google: Redirects From Non Relevant Pages Won't Cause The Destination Page To Be Less Relevant
- Google Rolls Out Multisearch, Lens, AR, Maps & Other Expanded Search Features
- More "Google Explore" Testing As The Dynamic SERP Feature Now Covers Topics, People, and Even Companies
- Google Tests Picture In Picture For Videos In Search Results
- Google Business Reviews Going Missing After Suggested Edits (Scary Bug)
- Local Study: Review Recency Impacts Google Local Rankings
- Google Local Reviews Shows Number Of Reviews From Reviewer By Category
- Beware Of Fake Ownership Requests From Google Business Profiles
- Google Tests New Local Knowledge Panel Photo & Street View Layout
- Google Posts / Updates Adds Cropping Photo Tool
- Google Business Profiles "Showing The World Cup" Attribute
- Google Ads Paying Advertisers $100 To Enroll In Automatically Applies Recommendations
- Apple Search Engine Four Years Away, At Least
Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!