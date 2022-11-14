Google Local Reviews Shows Number Of Reviews From Reviewer By Category

Last week I reported on how Google Local reviews can display how many reviews a specific reviewer left in a specific city. Well, Google is also doing this by category, how many reviews a specific reviewer left for the business category type.

Itamar Blauer spotted this for a few reviews and shared those examples on Twitter. This one review, for example, shows this reviewer left 10 reviews for pubs in general, so maybe you can trust this review more because he has reviewed a number of pubs.

Here are more examples from Itamar, that show the number of reviews left by a reviewer for a category of businesses:

Google local reviews are showing labels when a reviewer has reviewed other similar types of businesses.



Seems to be a variation of what @rustybrick has covered last week where the number of reviews in a particular city was labelled. pic.twitter.com/ldEgAJdn3p — Itamar Blauer (@ItamarBlauer) November 12, 2022

Personally, I cannot replicate this myself.

Forum discussion at Twitter.