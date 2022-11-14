Google Local Reviews Shows Number Of Reviews From Reviewer By Category

Nov 14, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Last week I reported on how Google Local reviews can display how many reviews a specific reviewer left in a specific city. Well, Google is also doing this by category, how many reviews a specific reviewer left for the business category type.

Itamar Blauer spotted this for a few reviews and shared those examples on Twitter. This one review, for example, shows this reviewer left 10 reviews for pubs in general, so maybe you can trust this review more because he has reviewed a number of pubs.

click for full size

Here are more examples from Itamar, that show the number of reviews left by a reviewer for a category of businesses:

Personally, I cannot replicate this myself.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

