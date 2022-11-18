Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched a ton of new features across search, maps, shopping and more. Google said rich result manual actions can lead to broader spam penalties. Google said redirects from non-relevant pages won't hurt the destination page. Google said don't change your author names on your content randomly. You should be aware of a rise in fake ownership requests for Google Business Profiles. And I posted my weekly video recap, have a good weekend.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Rich Results Manual Actions Can Lead To Removal Of Rich Results & Broader Spam Penalties
Google's Danny Sullivan said that not only can a rich result manual action result in the removal of your rich results from displaying in Google Search but also it can lead to a wider "broader spam manual action that involves ranking."
- Google Rolls Out Multisearch, Lens, AR, Maps & Other Expanded Search Features
Google announced a bunch of features around Google Search, Google Maps, Google Lens and more that are now rolling out in the US and some other regions. This goes across new features for Multisearch, Google Lens, AR, Maps and much more.
- Beware Of Fake Ownership Requests From Google Business Profiles
I am sure many of you have received one or two (or more) requests from Google Business Profiles saying the owner is requested access to maintain your business. I just delete them but I am hearing from Local SEOs that this is becoming more and more of an issue.
- Google: Don't Randomly Change The Author Name, Use Author Annotations & Updated Content Use New Author
Google's John Mueller was asked about the impact of changing the author's name on an article. John gave three pieces of advice in response to the question, (1) use author annotations, (2) rewritten content should use the new author's name and (3) do not randomly change author names.
- Google: Redirects From Non Relevant Pages Won't Cause The Destination Page To Be Less Relevant
Dawn Anderson asked Google's John Mueller if redirecting a non-relevant page would cause the destination page (where the redirect it going towards) to be less relevant and cause any ranking issues for its relevant queries. John said no, "I can't think of a way that would have a negative effect there," he added.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Coati Update, More Weekend Tremors, Local Reviews Bug, Google Ads Bribe, Apple Search Delayed & More
This week, we learned that Google's Panda update at one point in time evolved into what was called the Google Coati update. Google also had another weekend update last week. Google Search Console added a new shopping tab with more...
- The New Google Viger Montreal Office
Google shared some photos from its new Viger office which is in Montreal, Canada. Here is the lobby but the office is supposedly jammed packed with reminders of the history of that location.
