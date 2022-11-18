Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched a ton of new features across search, maps, shopping and more. Google said rich result manual actions can lead to broader spam penalties. Google said redirects from non-relevant pages won't hurt the destination page. Google said don't change your author names on your content randomly. You should be aware of a rise in fake ownership requests for Google Business Profiles. And I posted my weekly video recap, have a good weekend.

