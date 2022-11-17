Google Business Profiles "Showing The World Cup" Attribute

With the World Cup just around the corner, Google is asking certain businesses, like bars, restaurants and other venues if they will be showing the world cup at their location. If they add the "showing the world cup" attribute to their business profile, Google will show it on their local business profile in Google Maps and Google Search.

Google actually announced this earlier this week, saying "Want to watch the game with other fans? A new label for businesses on Search will launch ahead of the games and help you do just that. Soon you can simply search for “Where to watch the world cup near me” within Search to find a nearby venue of your choice. Business owners should review their local rules about showing sporting events to the public before applying the new label."

Here is what the label looks like on a local listing:

Here is the email Google is sending venues to add the attribute:

This image comes from Muhammad Yunus on Twitter and Google SearchLiaison announced this on Mastodon.

