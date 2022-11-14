Google Ads Paying Advertisers $100 To Enroll In Automatically Applies Recommendations

Google Ads is sending emails out to some advertisers offering to pay them $100 in Google Ads credits for enrolling in automatically applied recommendations. The response from the PPC community is almost all against doing this for any amount of money, let alone $100.
Here is a screenshot of the email Andres Cabrera shared on Twitter, it reads "we're here to help you reach your business goals - enroll in automatically applied recommendations and get a credit of $100 for future ad spend."
Andres said "mm noope! Thanks! definitely not worth it." Audrey Millereau responded saying "Up next: a $200 credit if you add broad match across campaigns."
Greg Finn added "Literally no amount of money. Think why they are giving you $100? Google does not remotely act in a fiduciary manner. Recos & reps are just rabid sales wolves in sheep's clothing. If an agency implements this on your accounts, fire them on the spot. Good riddance."
Here are those tweets:
Up next: a $200 credit if you add broadmatch across campaigns 🙈— Audrey Millereau (@Millereaudreyy) November 10, 2022
I think a lot of smaller local businesses would have a price. $100 is comical.— Greg (@PPCGreg) November 10, 2022
or if they said “turn on search partners/display expansion and we’ll cover the entire cost.” I think a lot of people would jump at it. pic.twitter.com/fPq7bY1XtN
I do bet this email led to a nice number of PPCers now enrolled in this.
