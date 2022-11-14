Google Ads Paying Advertisers $100 To Enroll In Automatically Applies Recommendations

Nov 14, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google Ads is sending emails out to some advertisers offering to pay them $100 in Google Ads credits for enrolling in automatically applied recommendations. The response from the PPC community is almost all against doing this for any amount of money, let alone $100.

Here is a screenshot of the email Andres Cabrera shared on Twitter, it reads "we're here to help you reach your business goals - enroll in automatically applied recommendations and get a credit of $100 for future ad spend."

Andres said "mm noope! Thanks! definitely not worth it." Audrey Millereau responded saying "Up next: a $200 credit if you add broad match across campaigns."

Greg Finn added "Literally no amount of money. Think why they are giving you $100? Google does not remotely act in a fiduciary manner. Recos & reps are just rabid sales wolves in sheep's clothing. If an agency implements this on your accounts, fire them on the spot. Good riddance."

Here are those tweets:

I do bet this email led to a nice number of PPCers now enrolled in this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

