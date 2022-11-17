Google Tests New Local Knowledge Panel Photo & Street View Layout

Google is testing a new user interface and design for the photos and street view imagery in a local panel knowledge panel within Google Maps. This is being spotted by a lot of SEOs within the community.

Here are some screenshots, this one is from the Local Search Forum from JS Girard:

Here are more screenshots from Twitter:

Yes noticed the same pic.twitter.com/xhDWaQKhij — keyur shah | SEO (@Keyurshah3535) November 16, 2022

I like this design better than the current one, which is more full screen.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.