Google Tests New Local Knowledge Panel Photo & Street View Layout

Nov 17, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is testing a new user interface and design for the photos and street view imagery in a local panel knowledge panel within Google Maps. This is being spotted by a lot of SEOs within the community.

Here are some screenshots, this one is from the Local Search Forum from JS Girard:

Here are more screenshots from Twitter:

I like this design better than the current one, which is more full screen.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

