Google Tests New Local Knowledge Panel Photo & Street View Layout

Google is testing a new user interface and design for the photos and street view imagery in a local panel knowledge panel within Google Maps. This is being spotted by a lot of SEOs within the community.
Here are some screenshots, this one is from the Local Search Forum from JS Girard:
Here are more screenshots from Twitter:
Noticing same - pic.twitter.com/bV11zdatsD— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 16, 2022
Yes noticed the same pic.twitter.com/xhDWaQKhij— keyur shah | SEO (@Keyurshah3535) November 16, 2022
Yes, Noticing the same. pic.twitter.com/GuzWltN6Wj— Anuj thaker (@Anuj_Thaker03) November 16, 2022
I like this design better than the current one, which is more full screen.
