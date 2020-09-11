Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Gets Ahead Of The Elections, Local Ranking Bugs, Bing Search Updates & More

Yesterday afternoon, Google posted information about some of the changes it has been making to improve the reliability of its search results. This announcement was mostly about Google getting ahead of the elections but we heard a few new things and confirmations. Google had some local ranking algorithm changes a week ago, but it might have been a glitch. Google My Business launched new attributes for health and safety features. Google said core web vitals won’t become the primary ranking factor. Google is now asking you to verify facts, it’s true. Bing Webmaster Tools has dropped its geo-targeting feature. And no, hreflang is not used by Bing for figuring out regional information. Google Search Console coverage report is still delayed but it should catch up soon. Google’s URL parameter tool will be getting a really cool upgrade. Bing officially launched its robots.txt tester tool and URL inspection tool. Google posted a great SEO Mythbusting video with Lily Ray on content and SEO. Google’s speakable markup is not dead. Google said image:loc URLs are not counted towards your XML sitemap limit. Google My Business has a bug with changing addresses of some server area businesses. Google Ads performance planner now supports Google Shopping campaigns. Microsoft’s Christi Olson said Google Ads search term report change is ludicrous. There is also a new change.org petition around this Google Ads search term report. Microsoft Advertising added multi-image extensions. Yes, SEO companies can technically do major damage, be smart on who you hire. Google has a new easter egg when you search for the Fresh Prince of Bell Air. John Mueller won the global search personality of the year. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

