Google has a new easter egg for Google Search, this one is for a search on [fresh prince of bel air]. The logo changes to the logo above, a Google graffiti logo. And then the whole interface changes to old school, 1990s, Fresh Prince theme. You even see the into with the taxi cab dropping off young Will Smith. Young Will Smith even jumps across the screen at the end.

Here is a video of it in action:

Here is a screen shot you can enlarge:

