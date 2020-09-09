Bing Webmaster Tools Removes Geo-Targeting Feature

Sep 9, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing SEO
Bing has removed the geo-targeting feature in the new version of Bing Webmaster Tools. It was in the old version but it has not been migrated to the new version. Fabrice Canal from Bing confirmed it is not coming to the new version and told SEOs instead to use meta data in HTML or HTTP header to communicate geo-related information to Bing.

Jackson Lo first spotted this difference and posted about it on Twitter where Fabrice Canal from Microsoft responded:

The old documentation on the old Bing Webmaster Tools geo-tagerting feature is still up and live. Here is what it looked like:

So what do you do instead? Fabrice linked to these instructions on this old blog post.

