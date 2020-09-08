Google Search Console Coverage Report Delay & Stuck

Google Search Console seems to be having another data issue. This time with the coverage report. The last it was updated was around August 31st or September 1st, from the reports I am seeing. Normally it is about 2-3 days delayed but not over a week delayed.

This report was delayed several times last year, but it always ends up going back to normal at some point.

Here is a screen shot showing it delayed as of this morning back to August 31st:

Arnout Hellemans on Twitter said he sees up to September 1st.

I assume it will fix itself soonish. We've seen delays up to 15-16 days before.

Forum discussion at Twitter.