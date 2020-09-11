Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Gets Ahead Of The Elections, Local Ranking Bugs, Bing Search Updates & More
Yesterday afternoon, Google posted information about some of the changes it has been making to improve the reliability of its search results. This announcement was mostly about Google getting ahead of the elections but we heard a few new things and confirmations. Google had some...
- Yesterday's Google Search Announcement Was Not About A Core Update
Yesterday, Google posted two blog posts around how it delivers reliable information in its search engine. Some believe this is a pre-announcement to a core update but it is not. It does not mean a core update is not happening very soon, we are due one and we are waiting for it. But this announcement is unrelated to any core update.
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Google Easter Egg
Google has a new easter egg for Google Search, this one is for a search on [fresh prince of bel air]. The logo changes to the logo above, a Google graffiti logo. And then the whole interface changes to old school, 1990s...
- Google My Business Bug When Changing Addresses For Service Area Businesses (SAB)
Google seems to have a bug when changing the addresses of some server area businesses (SABs) according to local SEO Ben Fisher. He said on Twitter that "ff you are trying to change an address for a (SAB) Service Area business, adding an address and clearing it is not working. In most cases, it will revert back to the initial address."
- Bing: Hreflang A Weak Signal For Us
Fabrice Canal from the Microsoft Bing team said that "hreflang is indeed a far weaker signal than content-language at Bing," on Twitter. Bing I believe does not really pay much attention to your hreflang markup, as Google does.
- Google Chicago Scrap Wall
Here is a photo from the Google Chicago office of the signature or scrap wall that has a bunch of names, messages and notes on it. I believe the photo is pretty old but it was recently posted on Inst
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- It's cute but we need to diversify the Google Search Relations team. @searchliaison let us know if you've got any open roles, happy to share with @techseowomen 🙌🏽, Areej AbuAli on Twitter
- It's not quite that easy, and we have a lot of practice dealing with sites in search of shortcuts :). I don't mind if people "abuse" our algorithms by making faster & better sites though. https://, John Mueller on Twitter
- We'd probably forward it to the canonical, but ... if there's something you want to have happen, I'd make sure it's as obvious as possible. Don't rely on search engines having to guess, and don't rely o, John Mueller on Twitter
- An impression would be when we show the URL as a link in the search results. If it's something the user has to expand first (like a FAQ item), then the impression would be when the user sees that link (regar, John Mueller on Twitter
- Bing Webmaster Tools URL Inspection is a powerful new tool allowing webmasters to check and take necessary actions on their URLs for crawling, indexing, SEO and markup details and other errors. https://t.co/tI2TJgfO7T, Bing Webmaster Team on Twitter
- Google AdSense - Provide your seller information with sellers.json, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Local businesses can highlight COVID-19 ‘health & safety’ measures with Google My Business
- Google now uses BERT to match stories with fact checks
- How content consolidation can help boost your rankings
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google supports COVID-19 AI and data analytics projects, Google Blog
- Google Tag Manager Tutorial Part 3: Tracking Form Submissions – Update 2020, Amazee Metrics
- How To Create a Split Test in Google Optimize, Conversion Uplift
- Pumpkin Spice Metrics: How to Plan Your Seasonal Advertising, Medium
Industry & Business
- How we’re supporting the news with our marketing, Google Blog
- Yelp executive accuses Google of doing 'a lot to harm consumers and small businesses', Fox Business
Links & Content Marketing
- 13 Advanced Content Review Tactics to Help You Rank Faster, Botify
- Why is Content Marketing Important? 5 Reasons, Ahrefs
- How to Prioritize Your Link Building Efforts & Opportunities — Best of Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Measuring Influencers' Impact on SEO, Search Metrics
Local & Maps
- How to check traffic on Google Maps in 2 ways, Business Insider
- On-page Strategies for Local SEO, SEM Rush
Mobile & Voice
- Apple developing new 3D spatial audio format for 'Apple Glass' and other AR uses, Appleinsider
- The rise of the podcast and how to get yours ranking, Builtvisible
SEO
- Google’s New Page Experience Signal for UX in 2021: Will It Have Teeth?, SEM Rush
- Introducing the Bing Webmaster Tools URL Inspection Tool, Bing Webmaster Blog
- Study: How Often Google Ignores Our Meta Descriptions, Portent
- What Even Is An SEO? (Can We Please Stop Talking About HTML), Local SEO Guide
- What Is a Whole-SERP SEO Strategy?, BruceClay
- How to demonstrate the value of your SEO campaign, DeepCrawl
PPC
- New ways to support multicultural publishers in Display & Video 360, Google Blog
- Why Google Ads and Analytics Convs. Don't Align, PPC Hero
- Agencies help clients stay on top with search, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features