Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2020

Sep 11, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Gets Ahead Of The Elections, Local Ranking Bugs, Bing Search Updates & More
    Yesterday afternoon, Google posted information about some of the changes it has been making to improve the reliability of its search results. This announcement was mostly about Google getting ahead of the elections but we heard a few new things and confirmations. Google had some...
  • Yesterday's Google Search Announcement Was Not About A Core Update
    Yesterday, Google posted two blog posts around how it delivers reliable information in its search engine. Some believe this is a pre-announcement to a core update but it is not. It does not mean a core update is not happening very soon, we are due one and we are waiting for it. But this announcement is unrelated to any core update.
  • The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Google Easter Egg
    Google has a new easter egg for Google Search, this one is for a search on [fresh prince of bel air]. The logo changes to the logo above, a Google graffiti logo. And then the whole interface changes to old school, 1990s...
  • Google My Business Bug When Changing Addresses For Service Area Businesses (SAB)
    Google seems to have a bug when changing the addresses of some server area businesses (SABs) according to local SEO Ben Fisher. He said on Twitter that "ff you are trying to change an address for a (SAB) Service Area business, adding an address and clearing it is not working. In most cases, it will revert back to the initial address."
  • Bing: Hreflang A Weak Signal For Us
    Fabrice Canal from the Microsoft Bing team said that "hreflang is indeed a far weaker signal than content-language at Bing," on Twitter. Bing I believe does not really pay much attention to your hreflang markup, as Google does.
  • Google Chicago Scrap Wall
    Here is a photo from the Google Chicago office of the signature or scrap wall that has a bunch of names, messages and notes on it. I believe the photo is pretty old but it was recently posted on Inst

