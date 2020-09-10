Google Ads Performance Planner Supports Shopping Campaigns

The performance planner tool in Google Ads now has been upgraded to support Shopping campaigns. Performance Planner now supports Shopping campaigns and Smart Shopping campaigns in Google Ads.

Google announced this on Twitter and said "Performance Planner is now available for Shopping campaigns."

With this update, you can plan your Shopping campaigns with ease by using Performance Planner to:

Adjust budget and campaign settings to evaluate their impact on performance.

Manage budgets across multiple accounts and campaigns.

Plan for upcoming seasonal periods more effectively.

Here is a screen shot:

