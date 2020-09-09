Microsoft Advertising Adds Multi-Image Extensions

Microsoft Advertising added a new feature for its ad platform for supporting multiple images for its search ads. This uses a new feature named multi-image extensions and is available currently only in the US.

Microsoft wrote "We’re excited to announce the availability of Multi-Image Extensions for all our advertisers in the US, a unique opportunity that’s available only on Microsoft Advertising. With Multi-Image Extensions, you can increase attention to your existing text ads by displaying a carousel of up to five images."

On desktop up to three images are shown with the option for the user to advance the carousel to see up to two additional images.

On mobile one image is shown with the option for the user to swipe to see up to four additional images.

Here is what it looks like:

With this rollout, Microsoft is rolling out a new user interface for all of its image extensions ad formats including single Image Extensions, Multi-Image Extensions, and Audience Ads.

