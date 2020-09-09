Microsoft Advertising Adds Multi-Image Extensions

Microsoft Advertising added a new feature for its ad platform for supporting multiple images for its search ads. This uses a new feature named multi-image extensions and is available currently only in the US.
Microsoft wrote "We’re excited to announce the availability of Multi-Image Extensions for all our advertisers in the US, a unique opportunity that’s available only on Microsoft Advertising. With Multi-Image Extensions, you can increase attention to your existing text ads by displaying a carousel of up to five images."
- On desktop up to three images are shown with the option for the user to advance the carousel to see up to two additional images.
- On mobile one image is shown with the option for the user to swipe to see up to four additional images.
Here is what it looks like:
With this rollout, Microsoft is rolling out a new user interface for all of its image extensions ad formats including single Image Extensions, Multi-Image Extensions, and Audience Ads.
