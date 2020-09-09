John Mueller: The Global Search Personality Of The Year

It was such a nice surprise to see John Mueller win the Global Search Personality Of The Year last night at the Global Search Awards. There isn't a single individual in the space who has helped more people with their Google SEO issues than John.

And while this is partially his job, he has worked weekends, holidays and while he was sick helping the webmaster and SEO community. He has always gone above and beyond and truly has a deep passion and level of respect and care for the people in our industry.

And he has done this while at Google since 2007. While most Googlers in this position burn out fast, he has stuck with it for well over a decade. And before he was a Googler, he was helping folks in the SEO forums.

I am so happy he was awarded the Global Search Personality of the Year.

So well deserved.

Here is the video embed of the announcement:

Forum discussion at Twitter.