Google Speakable Markup Is Not Obsolete

It has been a long time since we heard Google speak anything on the topic of speakable markup. I've implemented it here and have not seen it in action in Google in a long time either. Plus it seems like Google is not accepting news publishers into this program anymore. But Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that speakable markup is not obsolete.

Saijo George posted last week an email from the team implying speakable markup is gone. Here is that email:

As you can see, this Googler is saying Speakable markup is "obsolete" but John Mueller from Google said this is wrong. John said on Twitter "Speakable markup is not obsolete. That email was unfortunately phrased, we've been following up internally to make this all a bit clearer. The markup is certainly still useful."

In fact, less than a year ago, Google enhanced it to work not just for Google News publishers.

