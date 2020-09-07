Microsoft's Christi Olson: Google Ads Removing Search Terms Is Ludicrous

Christi Olson, Head of Evangelism for Search and Advertising at Microsoft, and someone the industry highly respects did something rare. She commented in a negative way about the competitor, Google Ads. She called the fact that Google Ads is hiding search term data from advertisers "ludicrous."

As you know, last week Google Ads announced it would remove search term data from the search terms report that "only includes terms that a significant number of users searched for, even if a term received a click. You may now see fewer terms in your report."

The SEM and PPC industry was not happy - as you can imagine.

But here is Christi Olson, from the competitor, standing up for the PPC community and telling Google Ads this is not right.

She said on Twitter "This is crazy -- I get that it takes ++ resources to store and maintain data, but w/15+% of queries being net new removing advertisers ability to access those queries and terms until it's deemed necessary that they have "enough volume" without defining enough is ludicrous."

This is crazy -- I get that it takes ++ resources to store and maintain data, but w/15+% of queries being net new removing advertisers ability to access those queries and terms until it's deemed necessary that they have "enough volume" without defining enough is ludacris. https://t.co/QoJi8C1PGe — Christi Olson (@ChristiJOlson) September 4, 2020

I am super happy she stuck her neck out there on behalf of the industry to call this Google practice wrong. The image above is not Christi's neck, but rather the industry's head hidden in the sand and not being able to see what it is spending their ad dollars on.

Forum discussion at Twitter.