Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google SGE Links & Expansion, August Core Update, Emailing Google Link Spam, Bing, Ads, SEO & More

This week, we continue to track the Google August 2023 core update, where we saw volatility last weekend and mid-week. Google Search Generative Experience gained links, expanded to India and Japan, added listen features, and shared some early feedback. Google said core updates do not impact the autocomplete search suggestions. Google Search Console added News Showcase filters, and we have some screenshots. I posted a reminder not to email Google about your undetectable links for sale. Google said if a page is indexed, that means it was rendered. Google’s Gary Illyes explained how 304 server status codes can hurt you. Google’s John Mueller said that the word location in a URL doesn’t matter for SEO. Google Search is testing a “mentioned in” search snippet feature. Google is testing clickable links within search description snippets. Google is also testing a new shopping icon label. Bing Chat is testing third-party plugins in the wild. Bing said it releases features globally. Google Ads has a new “limited ad serving” policy where they limit your ads until Google gets to know the advertiser. Google Ads setting for one-click target ROAS on Shopping campaigns is available. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

