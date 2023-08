Google seems to be testing clickable links within a search result description area. I am not sure if this is a bug or a feature but I was able to replicate this myself.

If you do a search for [trey copeland] and scroll down to the Twitter result, you may see the result below. The arrows I have in this image are referencing clickable links.

I tested this myself and those links are clickable.

Have you seen this before? Nice find @treycopeland!

