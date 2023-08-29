Bing Chat Third-Party Plugins In The Wild

We are all expecting to see Bing Chat support third-party plugins really soon, and for now, Bing is testing it. We now see some screenshots of plugin support in Bing Chat in the wild.

Wladimir Kirianov spotted them and shared a ton of screenshots on X of how it works. Here are some of those screenshots.

A Bing Chat response powered by a third-party plugin:

The Bing Chat plugin settings tab:

Enabling a plugin:

More answers with plugins:

Here are more examples:

Kayak plugin:

It seems to work decently and suggested something that makes sense although i am not exactly sure why there are so many info card links pic.twitter.com/nQolyChenD — Wladimir Kirianov (@wladefant) August 27, 2023

I suspect Bing Chat will support plugins more widely soon.

Forum discussion at X.